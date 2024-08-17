Halle Berry teases possible 'Catwoman' return with a twist

Hollywood actor Halle Berry known for her role as 'Storm' in the X-Men franchise hinted about her potential return to the role of Catwoman.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning star who famously donned the feline suit in the 2004 film directed by Pitof, expressed a willingness to revisit the character--under one condition.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Berry was asked about the possibility of reprising her Catwoman role. With a smile, she said, "Maybe, if I could direct it," sparking excitement among fans.

Reflecting on the film's 20th anniversary, Berry fondly remembered Catwoman despite its critical reception. "I loved it," she said.

"What I'm happy about is... the children have found it now on the internet," she remarked, adding "It’s so vindicating. Because now they’re saying it’s cool and what the heck was everybody’s problem with it."

The film, penned by John Rogers, John Brancato, and Michael Ferris, and based on a story by Theresa Rebeck, starred Berry alongside Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone.

Despite a hefty USD 100 million budget, Catwoman earned only USD 82.4 million globally and thus faced a critical drubbing. According to Deadline, the movie won several Razzie Awards in 2005, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay.

Deadline also mentioned that Berry herself was awarded the Razzie for Worst Actress but turned up at the ceremony to accept it with humour.