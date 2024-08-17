I Loved How Wild It All Was: Cate Blanchett

How much did you know about Borderlands, the video game, before this movie came to you?

Nothing. I’m not a big gamer, but I understand what a big deal it is, and how Borderlands is this wonderful mix of spaghetti Western and weird sci-fi that billions of people play every day. It’s a fascinating world and I found the script really interesting. Then, when I found out Jamie Lee Curtis was going to be in it, I knew I had to do it. I would do any movie she is in. And, who wouldn’t want to play a video-game character?

Is this the first time you and Jamie Lee Curtis have worked together?

It is. Jamie refuses to remember (laughs), but we did meet many years ago. So, this felt like the first time, and we became fast friends pretty much instantly. That’s how Jamie is. She very much works from a place of friendship.

I loved every day we got to work together. We actually shot this during Covid, so it was just amazing to be able to spend time with anyone, let alone someone so special. I was preparing for Tar at the time and Jamie was doing Everything Everywhere All At Once. This was before anyone really knew what it was. I remember she kept on showing me these pictures of her and Michelle Yeoh with sausage strange fingers. I was like, ‘What is that movie?’

What can you tell us about the character you play in Borderlands?

I am Lilith, who is a bounty hunter with mummy issues. She goes back to her birth-planet to try and find the key to everything. She was such a fun character to play.

How did you handle all those action scenes we see in the movie?

I loved it. I loved how wild and exaggerated it all was.

I loved all that spinning-my-gun stuff. It reminded me of callisthenics when I was little. We used to twirl batons.

I really enjoyed the challenge.