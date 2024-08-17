Jonathan Bailey confirms Anthony's return in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Jonathan Bailey is set to captivate the fandom again with his charm as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the highly anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton.

In season 3, we saw his younger brother Colin (Luke Newton) finding love with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). It looks like Anthony will pop in and out for a few key scenes in the next season.

Despite his reduced screen time compared to previous seasons, Bailey's role remains integral.

Unlike the first season's Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page), who did not reappear together in subsequent seasons, Bailey's Anthony and his wife Kate (Simone Ashley) were featured in season 3.

Bailey had also said repeatedly that he was planning to stay with Bridgerton for the long run.

Season 4 of Bridgerton turns its focus to the bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The lady’s name in the Bridgerton’s books is Sophie Beckett, and she will be by Yerin Ha.

"Benedict's full of wonder and joy. He’s the beating heart of the family," Bailey remarked. “Luke Thompson is going to be stunning,” he added.