'Dark Matter' renewed for season 2

Apple TV+ renewed the sci-fi thriller, Dark Matter, for a second season. The first season, which consisted of nine episodes, ended on June 26. Dark Matter is based on Blake Crouch’s 2016 novel of the same name and stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley.

The plot revolves around Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist who gets abducted into an alternate version of his life. As he tries to return to his reality, he also tries to get back to his true family.

“In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities,” said Crouch, who also serves as the showrunner.

Dark Matter is executive-produced by Matt Tolmach, Edgerton, and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry. Tolmach said, “Seeing the Dessens’ journey resonate with audiences has been extremely gratifying, and we can’t wait to bring more of this world—and others—to life in season two.”