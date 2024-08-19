Malala Yousafzai attends her first major concert at Taylor Swift’s Wembley show

Malala Yousafzai experienced her first major music concert on August 17, 2024. The event, a part of Taylor Swift’s celebrated Eras Tour, took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate attended the concert with her husband, Asser Malik, and a group of close friends, sharing her excitement and joy with her followers on Instagram.

In her post, Malala described the concert as a magical experience, noting how special it was for her to see Taylor Swift live.

She wrote, “It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see Taylor swift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends.” The post included pictures from the show, capturing her genuine enjoyment and the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.

Malala’s connection to music, particularly to Taylor Swift’s work, dates back to her childhood in Swat Valley, Pakistan. Under the Taliban’s oppressive rule, music and other forms of entertainment were banned, and girls were prohibited from attending school. Despite these harsh conditions, Malala fondly recalled a moment from her childhood when she and her best friend, Moniba, climbed onto a rock and performed Swift’s hit song “Love Story” for their classmates and teachers. “That’s where my Swiftie journey began,” she reminisced.

Reflecting on the broader significance of her experience, Malala used her platform to highlight the ongoing struggles faced by women and girls worldwide. She reminded her followers that “Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work, and public life.” This poignant reminder underscored the continuous battle for personal freedoms and cultural expression in regions affected by such repression.