Rebecca Ferguson onboard for film based on 'The Magic Faraway Tree'

Rebecca Ferguson has been added to the cast of director Ben Gregor’s film adaptation of Enid Blyton’s novel series The Magic Faraway Tree. Based on the classic children’s books, the film revolves around the Thompson family as they move to the countryside in England and come across a magical tree that transports them to fantastical lands.

Ferguson will take on the role of Dame Snap, the terrifying headmistress in the book series.

She joins the existing cast that includes Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri Jones, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Lenny Henry, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Hiran Abeysekera.

Newcomers Billie Gadsdon, Phoenix Laroche, and Delilah Bennett-Cardy will portray the Thompson kids.

Ferguson’s upcoming projects also include the Peaky Blinders film, alongside Cillian Murphy, a Kathryn Bigelow feature, and Mercy with Chris Pratt. Additionally, season 2 of the Apple show Silo, which she produces and headlines, is slated for a November 15 premiere.