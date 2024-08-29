Tolkien’s 'Rings of Power' is full of existential themes

With Elendil and Isildur separated and Sauron/Halbrand setting his plans in motion, the first season of The Rings of Power ended with a compelling hook. The second season premieres today, on Prime Video, with three episodes. “Things were bubbling up in season one but the second season is an absolute explosion. There are a lot of very difficult moments for Elendil.

The dark forces of Sauron have reached further into Arda,” says Lloyd Owen. The actor reveals how Elendil is torn between his love for his daughter and his loyalty to his queen in the second season. “I think what happened to him, which has happened to a lot of us, is that grief lands in different ways. He has to shut down and there is a lot of denial.

He also has to struggle to come to terms with the fact that his daughter supports Ar-Pharazon while he stays loyal to queen Miriel. In the second season, an ancient Elven artefact known as the Palantir comes into play and creates absolute chaos. And it is tied to Elendil and his daughter.” According to Maxim Baldry, being pulled apart by conflicting ideals seems to be a theme that Isildur will also deal with in the second season.

He says, “In the first season, Isildur is grieving the death of his mother, he desperately wanted to leave Numenor and explore the world. But in season two, he does not want all the things he wanted in the first season. In the second season, he meets this mysterious woman named Estrid and they have both lost a lot in their lives. So, they bond over their traumas. He is being forced to survive now and all of these experiences will tell you why he doesn’t throw the one ring into the fire.”