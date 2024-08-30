Darren Aronofsky’s caught stealing adds Bad Bunny to the cast

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has been cast in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky directorial Caught Stealing, headlined by Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz. It is an adaptation of the novel Caught Stealing by Charlie Huston, who is also penning the screenplay.

As per the official plotline, “Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.”

Aronofsky, who serves as a producer on the film adaptation along with Ari Handel, also has a biopic on Elon Musk in development at A24, which produced his film with Brendan Fraser titled The Whale.

Bunny made his acting debut with Narcos: Mexico, where he played Arturo “Kitty” Paez. His other popular credits include the Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train, in which he portrayed the role of an assassin.