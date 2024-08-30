Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothee Chalamet in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme

Earlier, we reported that actor Timothee Chalamet will be headlining Josh Safdie’s upcoming film Marty Supreme. It has now been confirmed that Gwyneth Paltrow has joined the film’s cast. The project marks Paltrow’s first on-screen role since the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Penned jointly by Ronald Bronstein and Safdie, the plot details of Marty Supreme or Paltrow’s role have not been disclosed yet. While it was previously rumored to be loosely inspired by a pro-ping-pong player, the film is said to be a fictionalised original film.

Paltrow is best known for her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare in Love, Sliding Doors, Emma, Se7en, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Proof and The Royal Tenenbaums.

On the other hand, Chalamet was recently seen in hit films like Dune: Part Two, Wonka and Bones and All. Up next, he is set to star as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown.