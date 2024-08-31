A full circle and then, some more

‘You Can’t Please Everyone’
Australian actor Charlie Vickers on playing Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and catering to Tolkien’s fandom across generations and geographies
We were introduced to you as Halbrand in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Is it true you had no idea that you would be playing Sauron in Season 2?
I only found out at the end of episode three. And, it came as a relief, more than anything else. We all knew Sauron is the villain of his time and we were guessing where he might be hiding.
The character Halbrand, which I had signed up for, was a suspect. So, I was put at ease when they finally told me Halbrand is Sauron, so it meant I could focus on all the work, and not the speculation.
What was it about Sauron’s personality that helped you interpret the antagonist in him?
His desire for control and order. He seeks to heal Middle Earth, and that was the core of the character to me. I just thought if I can focus everything on healing Middle Earth, while thinking it is good for everyone else, I have something to hang on to amid his reputation of being incredibly evil. Both Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor, and I were excited since we were putting on screen the relationship between these two for the first time in any adaptation, and as actors, it was enriching to have this incredible opportunity.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power expands and adapts Tolkien’s appendices. Given the book’s epic status and loyal fandoms, was there pressure to cater to fans, both old and new, with your own interpretation?
There is a reason that Tolkien is loved by millions around the world. His creation is enduring and timeless. There is indeed a devoted and loyal fandom, and we are more than happy if this can introduce new people, and make them part of Tolkien’s world. There is always pressure, but that is the nature of adaptations, and you cannot please everyone all the time.
Which one of your characters—Sauron or Halbrabd—are you more inclined towards?
Sauron, for sure. Halbrand is a cool guy, a citizen of Middle Earth. But, he stands in the market square, while Sauron is the man who has shades and many colours to him, the kind of guy you would want to hang out with.
‘I’m Determined to Break Barriers’
Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Còrdova on being the first actor of colour to play an elf in the LOTR franchise, learning elvish, and working with Priyanka Chopra in Bluff
Your casting as Silvan Elf Arondir in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is being celebrated for ushering in diverse casting. Your thoughts.
I come from a humble community in Puerto Rico in the mountains. When I was growing up, we were so poor we didn’t even have a TV, and there was no social media. Most of the time we were forced to interact with nature, and I developed this wonderful relationship with it, and an understanding of my place within the ecosystem. The feeling was enhanced when I saw Tolkien’s work; the message that how humans and nature were interconnected struck a chord with me. It became a mission of mine to be a part of this world someday. Now that I have, I am determined to break barriers.
While the series takes many characters from Tolkien’s LOTR, your character Arondir was invented for the show. You have made him blend seamlessly into Tolkien’s world. What was it like playing him?
I have been acting since I was 14, and the one thing that has always worked in the last two decades is to develop compassion for your characters. It is not your responsibility to morally judge your character; you need empathy, and then ponder why. Also, when talking about representation, we do not get the chance to delve deeper and deeper and show characters who are like us in the most human ways. I drew upon my idea of what being an elf is, as well as his core personality, which is being curious.
What was it like learning Elvish?
I am pretty good with it. Since my first language is Spanish, it allowed me to code read quite a bit and tweak around. Elvish is lyrical, as if you are voicing your feelings and don’t need to understand them, just feel them.
You recently completed filming The Bluff with Priyanka Chopra, and are apparently a self-proclaimed fan of Bollywood movies. Is that right?
Priyanka Chopra is an incredible actor. I was a fan of hers before we signed The Bluff. She is the epitome of what an artiste and leader should be. She is charismatic and is just on the go, she does all her stunts by herself, and is fearless. I sneak in a Bollywood film regularly into my schedule, I love the genre. My favourite is the dance sequence Pinga from Bajirao Mastani.