A full circle and then, some more

‘You Can’t Please Everyone’

Australian actor Charlie Vickers on playing Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and catering to Tolkien’s fandom across generations and geographies

We were introduced to you as Halbrand in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Is it true you had no idea that you would be playing Sauron in Season 2?

I only found out at the end of episode three. And, it came as a relief, more than anything else. We all knew Sauron is the villain of his time and we were guessing where he might be hiding.

The character Halbrand, which I had signed up for, was a suspect. So, I was put at ease when they finally told me Halbrand is Sauron, so it meant I could focus on all the work, and not the speculation.

What was it about Sauron’s personality that helped you interpret the antagonist in him?

His desire for control and order. He seeks to heal Middle Earth, and that was the core of the character to me. I just thought if I can focus everything on healing Middle Earth, while thinking it is good for everyone else, I have something to hang on to amid his reputation of being incredibly evil. Both Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor, and I were excited since we were putting on screen the relationship between these two for the first time in any adaptation, and as actors, it was enriching to have this incredible opportunity.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power expands and adapts Tolkien’s appendices. Given the book’s epic status and loyal fandoms, was there pressure to cater to fans, both old and new, with your own interpretation?

There is a reason that Tolkien is loved by millions around the world. His creation is enduring and timeless. There is indeed a devoted and loyal fandom, and we are more than happy if this can introduce new people, and make them part of Tolkien’s world. There is always pressure, but that is the nature of adaptations, and you cannot please everyone all the time.

Which one of your characters—Sauron or Halbrabd—are you more inclined towards?

Sauron, for sure. Halbrand is a cool guy, a citizen of Middle Earth. But, he stands in the market square, while Sauron is the man who has shades and many colours to him, the kind of guy you would want to hang out with.