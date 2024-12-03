Sisterhood of shadows

Set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Dune: Prophecy unravels the formative years of the elusive Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood that extends its social, political, and religious influence across the galaxy.

In the series, Faoileann Cunningham and Aoife Hinds play young acolytes undergoing the rigorous training of the Bene Gesserit, to become a Reverend Mother. On how the actors sifted through the extremely dense characterisation of a Bene Gesserit member to bring out the individuality of their respective characters, Faoileann Cunningham, who plays Sister Jen, says, “The extent of background work done by the writers and showrunners helped us.

A lot of the training we underwent to prepare for the character helped us as well. It was a case of life imitating art as the level of skill we managed to imbibe also helped define the character.” She then adds, “I don’t think Bene Gesserit are a homogenised group. Moreover, we are seeing the formative years of the sisterhood and they are yet to become the streamlined versions we see in the films.”

Aoife Hinds, who plays Sister Emelin points to how the individuality of each actor inadvertently pours into their respective characters. “If Faoileann had played Emeline and if I had played Jen, it would be a completely different interpretation of the characters,” she says.

Expanding on the preparation for the series, the actor says, “We trained to fight every day. There is also a type of meditation in Dune called the Prana Bindu, which we practised with our movement coach.” Cunningham adds, “We had two weeks of preparation before filming so we entered into the sets with a shared physical language.