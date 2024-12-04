'Maroon 5' rocks the stage at maiden India concert, frontman Adam Levine promises to be back

It was, however, a special night for one of the fans named Suman.

Minutes before the concert was about to conclude, Levine invited Suman on stage and gifted her a beautiful bouquet.

The vocalist then hugged her, making his admirer teary eyed who later thanked him for the songs he had created over the years.

"I don't know how are you going to get down but can I sing for you a little bit?" Levine said as he sang the hit love ballad "She Will Be Loved", for Suman, whom he helped getting off from the stage.

Before he made the crowd emotional with this gesture, Levine sent waves of excitement among female fans and asked, "Where are my ladies tonight?" Throughout the concert, neither the energy of the crowd nor the band dipped as Levine and his group belted out one chartbuster after the other, including all-time favourites "Memories", "Moves Like Jagger", "Lucky", and "Girls Like You".

Midway into the show, the singer took off his black T-shirt and flaunted his many tattoos, which made many women swoon in the crowd.

"You are looking hot!" one of the female fans said.

Every once in a while, Levine would check in on the fans whether were having an amazing time like him or not, and in return, the audience would cheer their loudest.