Trial by fire

The crux of Brazilian icon Walter Salles’ new film I’m Still Here lies in the vivid, expressive face of its lead actress Fernanda Torres. It’s a face that you can’t take your eyes off, a face that tells the story subtly, soulfully and strongly. Torres encapsulates the many thoughts, meanings and motifs underlying the film in her resolute persona, and propels its narrative by her powerful presence.

Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s 2015 book Ainda Estou Aqui, it’s a real-life account of the horrors faced by his family, when he was a child, at the hands of the Brazilian military dictatorship in the early 70s. Torres plays Marcelo’s mother Eunice Paiva, who finds life for herself in Rio, and for her five kids, upended suddenly with the unexplained summoning of her husband Rubens Paiva (Selton Melli) for a deposition and his subsequent disappearance. Has it got to do with the fact that he has been a former Brazilian Labour Party congressman?

Recently platformed as one of the Gala Screenings at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, it has been selected as the Brazilian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. I’m Still Here had its world premiere in Venice earlier in September where it won the best screenplay award. Salles takes to classic, linear storytelling making us travel through three eras in the lives of the Paivas, and of Brazil—70s, late 90s and 2014. An epic sweep that takes us to the heart of an atrocity, the fight of Eunice to get justice for her husband, kids and her own self and the eventual closure that still isn’t quite one.