John Cena and Eric Andre to star in 'Little Brother'

A comedy film titled Little Brother is in its early development phase at Netflix, with John Cena and Eric Andre set to star. The plot centres on a man whose unexpected reappearance disrupts his famous realtor brother’s meticulously organised and carefully crafted life. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul have written the film, while Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad are serving as producers.

Cena is gearing up for his final WWE tour next year. In 2024, he appeared in Argylle, Ricky Stanicky, and Jackpot. His upcoming projects include Peacemaker season 2 and the live-action film Matchbox, based on the Mattel toy line of the same name.

Meanwhile, Andre is known for The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series this year. He is also known for his roles in Disenchantment, Man Seeking Woman, Bad Trip, and The Lion King. Andre’s upcoming projects include Balls Up, in which he stars alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Wahlberg.