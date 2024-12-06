Justin H Min to headline 'Handle With Care' next

Justin H Min, known for his roles in The Umbrella Academy and Beef, will be headlining the upcoming indie film titled Handle With Care. It marks the feature debut of director Matthew James Thompson, who also wrote the script and serves as an executive producer alongside Min.

Handle With Care also stars Nicole Brydon Bloom, Elizabeth Paige, Jon Rudnitsky, Peter Gerety, Michael Cyril Creighton, Amir Arison, Catherine Curtain and Winslow Bright.

Produced under the banner of White Whale by Barret Hacia and Ashim Ahuja, the film was independently financed and shot in New York City this October. Executive producers include John B. O’Rourke, the former Director of Theatrical Film Distribution at Warner Bros.

Min’s recent feature credits include The Greatest Hits, Shortcomings and After Yang.