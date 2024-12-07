Elizabeth Olsen joins Julia Roberts in 'Panic Carefully'

Elizabeth Olsen, best known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to star alongside Julia Roberts in Panic Carefully. Directed by Sam Esmail, the film is described as a paranoid thriller, drawing comparisons to The Silence of the Lambs and Esmail’s acclaimed series Mr Robot.

Esmail will direct Panic Carefully his own screenplay, but plot details remain under wraps.

The project reunites Esmail and Roberts following their successful collaboration on the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel.

Released on Netflix in November 2023, it featured Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la in key roles. Esmail will also produce Panic Carefully alongside Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp, with Roberts, Scott Stuber, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan also attached as producers.

Olsen recently appeared in Netflix’s drama His Three Daughters and took the lead in sci-fi thriller The Assessment. Meanwhile, Roberts also has Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film After the Hunt in the pipeline.