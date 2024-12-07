First look of John Wick spin-off 'Ballerina' unveiled

Lionsgate has unveiled the first poster for Ana de Armas’ character in Ballerina, a spin-off from the John Wick franchise. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the film is set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Ana de Armas stars as Ballerina, a young woman undergoing assassin training in line with the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

The character of Ballerina was introduced in the third John Wick film, where Unity Phelan portrayed the role. However, for this standalone feature, the role has been recast with Ana de Armas. Its cast also includes the late Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne and Norman Reedus. Ian McShane and John Wick star Keanu Reeves will also make cameo appearances. It is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The John Wick franchise also has a series titled John Wick: Under the High Table in the offing. Reportedly, the show will continue the story following the final film instalment of John Wick.