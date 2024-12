How much pressure is there to bring a show as loved as Wicked to the big screen?

There is always an incredible amount of pressure doing anything with something as beloved as Wicked. But, I am a diehard fan too. I love the show, and this film takes the tradition of what we have loved over the past 20 years, and finds new truths and depth to the characters.

You won the part of Glinda against some stiff opposition. How did you feel when you were told the role was yours?

Amazing. It was the best day of my life. It was six months of auditions and prepping. I was shooting The Voice at the same time, so it was a lot. But (voice coach) Nancy Banks and (acting coach) Eric Vetro got me through. I worked with them every single day while also doing The Voice. It was tough but fun.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else as Glinda now. Did you always know you were perfect for the role?

Not at all. I was just thankful to get an audition. I had been asking (Wicked producer) Marc Platt for an audition from when I was 20. I knew the movie was happening, and it was my dream just to audition. I have never wanted anything more. So, to actually get the role was beyond anything I could have wished for.

What is it like to see yourself up on screen in a fully realised Oz?

So surreal. To see the movie, and to feel the response from the fans from the moment the first trailer was released, has just been overwhelming. Just being on set felt like being in Oz because almost everything was actually built and practical. Now to see yourself on screen with flying monkeys and everything else is just amazing.

What was your favourite thing about being in Oz?

Everything! I enjoyed every single minute of the two years it took to shoot the movie. It was a long time, and I learned so much. To share Oz with such special people and to feel the love we have received from fans is my favourite thing about being in Oz. It really is magical.