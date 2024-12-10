‘I make movies because I watch movies’

Zoya Akhtar is no stranger to the world of international film festivals. The anthology film, Bombay Talkies, in which she directed one of the four segments, featured in the Cannes Film Festival, 2013, as Gala Screening in the Tribute to India segment. Gully Boys premiered in Berlinale in 2019 and The Archies at the International Film Festival of India in 2023.

Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, produced by Akhtar, is premiering in Toronto, it played in the Red Sea International Film Festival and is set to travel to Palm Springs in January 2025. Akhtar is also a board member of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) which organises the Mumbai Film Festival.

However, the recently concluded 21st Marrakech International Film Festival has been Akhtar’s first outing as a member of the jury. The director-producer-writer had a quick word with us on her experience, seeing a diverse set of films and discussing them in the company of cinema giants and fellow jury members like filmmaker-writer and head of the jury Luca Guadagnino, actors Patricia Arquette, Andrew Garfield, Jacob Elordi, and filmmaker-writers Ali Abbasi and Santiago Mitre among others.

Excerpts:

It’s a first for you on a festival jury. How has the experience been so far?

Fantastic! It’s all new and fresh and I’m so excited. I am actually beginning to envy your job. I told Srishti (Behl Arya, film producer and Akhtar’s companion on the trip) how wonderful it must be to be a film critic, to watch movies all day. For me, it’s what I do on my day off. I watch films. So for me, this feels like a few days off in Marrakesh. It’s a wonderful feeling. Moreover, it’s an amazingly organized festival.