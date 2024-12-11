'Life of Pi' director Ang Lee to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 DGA Awards

WASHINGTON: Acclaimed filmmaker Ang Lee will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, set to take place on February 8, 2025.

Lee, the Academy Award-winning director behind masterpieces such as Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi, will become the 37th filmmaker in history to receive this distinguished honour.

The news was announced by the official social media handle of the Directors Guild of America.

The award, presented at the discretion of current and past DGA presidents, celebrates an individual's exceptional contributions to the world of cinema.

Lesli Linka Glatter, the current president of the DGA, lauded Lee as "truly a master filmmaker," highlighting his impressive and diverse body of work, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She described Lee's career as one that "boldly cuts across genres," noting his fearless exploration of themes ranging from period drama and comedy to superhero epics and martial arts.

Glatter continued, saying, "For over 30 years, he has consistently challenged himself, never repeating himself, and always achieving cinematic excellence."

The DGA president also emphasized Lee's ability to create films with complex characters and unforgettable stories.

"Through his films, Ang invites his audiences to explore complex characters that linger in your heart and mind long after the screen has gone dark," Glatter said, adding, "His work is consistently recognized by critics, festivals, and audiences for its brilliant storytelling and technological innovations," as per The Hollywood Reporter.