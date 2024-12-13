A$AP Rocky to play the lead in 'Highest 2 Lowest'

As per latest reports, American rap artist A$AP Rocky has been cast as the lead actor Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, an Apple Original film. We had earlier reported that the film’s cast includes actors Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, and Ice Spice. Apart from them, the film also stars Dean Winters, Ilfenesh Hadera, and John Douglas Thompson.

Highest 2 Lowest is an English reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller film High and Low.

The 1963 film revolves around a Yokohama shoe company executive, who finds himself in a dangerous situation when his chauffeur’s son is mistakenly kidnapped and held for ransom. Lee collaborated with writer Alan Fox to adapt a screenplay from Evan Hunter’s novel King’s Ransom, which the Kurasowa film is also based on.

The upcoming film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Matthew Libatique and editors Barry Alexander Brown and Allyson C Johnson.

Highest 2 Lowest will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures. Lee will also serve as executive producer.