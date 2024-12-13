Austin Butler joins Luca Guadagnino’s 'American Psycho'

We previously reported that renowned filmmaker Luca Guadagnino would be directing a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho. It has now been confirmed that actor Austin Butler will portray the infamous serial killer Patrick Bateman in the upcoming Lionsgate production.

Ellis’s novel was previously adapted for the screen in 2000 by Mary Harron, with Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, and Jared Leto in prominent roles. The new adaptation is being produced by Frenesy Films, with Sam Pressman serving as executive producer. Its screenplay has been penned by award-winning writer Scott Z Burns, known for The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion and Side Effects.

Guadagnino is best known for directing acclaimed films such as I Am Love, Suspiria, and the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name. He is currently in the post-production phase of After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts. His most recent directorial work, Queer, featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role, premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The film had a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 27.