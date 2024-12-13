Mike Flanagan to write DC’s Clayface

Mike Flanagan is reportedly crafting a script for his debut in the DC Universe, centred on the iconic DC villain Clayface. Known for his work in the horror genre, Flanagan has been attached to the production after pitching a standalone film concept in 2021 on social media, envisioning it as a “horror/thriller/tragedy.”

After discussions with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, reports indicate that Flanagan’s interpretation might reimagine the character as less of an antagonist. While the film remains untethered from Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, insiders have hinted that Clayface may still appear in The Batman 2, marking a prominent addition to Reeves’ Elseworlds storyline.

Clayface first appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as a vengeful actor who turned to crime. Over decades, the character evolved into a shape-shifting antagonist with tragic undertones, making him a fascinating figure across comics, animation, and live-action, including appearances in Gotham and Pennyworth.