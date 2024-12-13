Paul Mescal to play Paul McCartney in The Beatles biopic

Paul Mescal is reportedly set to portray Paul McCartney in an upcoming four-part biopic centred on The Beatles. Each of these films, billed as standalone features focusing on the individual members of the iconic rock band, is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. It will be directed by Sam Mendes, renowned for helming films such as American Beauty (1999), Revolutionary Road (2008), and Skyfall (2012).

Recently, Ringo Starr revealed that Barry Keoghan would be playing him in the biopic, adding that the actor has been taking drumming lessons in preparation for the role. These films mark the first authorised biopics of The Beatles, enjoying full cooperation from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Mescal is also involved in The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic thriller that would reunite him with Ridley Scott following their collaboration on the recently released Gladiator 2. In a discussion with Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Scott confirmed that he is actively developing the film, which is based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel of the same name. While acknowledging Mescal’s casting, Scott noted that the actor’s commitments to Sony Pictures’ Beatles films with Sam Mendes might delay their collaboration on The Dog Stars.