Snoop Dogg and Luc Besson team up for 'The Last Man'

Luc Besson is scripting and directing a science-fiction film titled The Last Man, starring rapper-actor Snoop Dogg. It marks their reunion after the 2006 animation film Arthur and the Minimoys, where Dogg voiced an important character. Besson is also producing the film with Virginie Besson-Silla under EuropaCorp, alongside Sara Ramaker and Dogg through their Death Row Pictures banner.

The makers are yet to reveal plot details, but it reportedly has a post-apocalyptic story, along the lines of Planet of the Apes. Notably, the title is reminiscent of Dogg’s 2009 track ‘Last Man Standing’.

The Last Man marks a return to the science-fiction genre for Besson after 2017’s French film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, and Rihanna, among others. The upcoming film’s production is set to commence next year. Meanwhile, Besson is also directing Dracula: A Love Tale, starring Caleb Landry Jones in the titular role, Matilda De Angelis, and Christoph Waltz.