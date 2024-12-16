'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' to not release in 2025

The highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has encountered yet another major delay. The film is set to give a conclusion to Miles Morales' animated journey. Initially slated for release on March 29, 2024, the film was removed from Sony’s release schedule earlier this year, with no concrete timeline in sight. According to a recent update from Deadline, the movie will not hit theatres in 2025 either.

While rumours in September suggested the film could be delayed until 2027 due to large portions being scrapped, producer Christopher Miller and composer Daniel Pemberton swiftly dismissed such claims. This debunking, paired with the recent update, suggests a likely release window in 2026.

Adding to this uncertainty, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Jharrel Jerome, who voices Miles G Morales, confirmed he hasn’t recorded any lines for the third instalment yet—a telling sign of the film's delayed progress.

The first two entries in the Spider-Verse trilogy, Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, were both critical and commercial triumphs, raising expectations for the finale. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is credited as the third film that will follow the story of Miles Morales.

