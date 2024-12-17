Director Magnus Von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle has had a successful festival run. Right from its Cannes premiere early this year, the film has won multiple awards and nominations. The film, led by Vic Carmen Sonne, recently entered the Golden Globes 2025 fray under the Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language category. The Danish film, set in the post-World War I period, is loosely based on the life of serial killer Dagmar Overby, who promises a good future for the infants of impoverished families but later kills the children.

The lead actor and director draw an interesting parallel between this horrifying post-war episode and the times we are living in right now. “Dagmar (played by Trine Dyrholm) didn’t just kidnap babies to kill them; women came and gave children to her because they had no other option. In that sense, I think it connects to our world, where in some parts women still have no freedom of choice or can’t make this decision themselves because it’s illegal. The horror of this story is that it connects with today’s world,” says Magnus.

Vic further elaborates, expressing her concern for American women following Trump’s re-election. “I was extremely moved by my TikTok feed after Trump was reelected because it was just so many young women and men who were crying, scared, and fearing for the future and what would potentially happen if they got pregnant and so on. The topic plays the biggest role in this movie.”

Vic goes on to say that the film appealed to her emotionally more than to her intellectual faculties. She says, “When I first heard the script, it went beyond my intellectual interest in the topic. I felt sincere excitement, wanting to be a part of this with Magnus. That’s just the most incredible, grateful thing to have happened as an actor when you get in touch with material and with people like that.”