'A Man on the Inside' renewed for season 2 by Netflix

After its successful debut earlier this year, Netflix has renewed the Ted Danson-starrer series A Man on the Inside for another season. The series stars Danson as a widower working as an undercover agent for a private detective (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) as they look into thefts at a community of retired individuals.

The series is based on The Mole Agent, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary in 2021. It is produced by Universal Television and created by Mike Schur.

“We are excited to continue this story with Mike, Ted, Universal Television and the entire team,” stated Netflix’s Vice President for the comedy series department. The renewal immediately follows the premiere of the first season on Netflix, which earned Danson a best actor nomination in the “television series – musical or comedy” category at the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

The first season of A Man on the Inside also stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stephanie Beatriz, Margaret Avery, Sally Struthers, Susan Ruttan, John Getz, Clyde Kusatsu, and Lori Tan Chinn.