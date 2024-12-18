'La Luna' takes a village to usher in change

There’s something extremely likeable about Azura’s cheekiness as she protests against “fascism”, calling the confiscation “unconstitutional” and an “invasion of her privacy”. When the chief tauntingly asks her what she’d be up to after having strayed into art films and hip-hop music, she is quick to come up with a cocky response: pole dancing. It’s good fun to see her berate her well-meaning father and other assorted “middle-aged Malay men” and then go on to rattle him by jokingly demanding a pregnancy kit when he disallows a movie date with her boyfriend.

Unfortunately, this smart and sassy touch and the homespun humour aren’t spread consistently through the film, even though the story seems to progress promisingly. There are stirrings of liberalism with the young Ustaz Fauzi (Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin) trying to make his religious sermons “entertaining” but the real challenge to the incipient status quo and orthodoxy comes with businesswoman Hanie Binte Abdullah (Sharifah Amani) when she returns to the kampong to renovate her grandfather’s house into a lingerie shop called 'La Luna'. What the chief refers to as Satan, “leading us astray with the promise of a brighter but uncertain future”, a threat of “contamination of the pure minds”.

The shop, where men are not allowed, becomes a safe space for the kampong women and stokes the desires and lifts the spirits of the village folk at large, something that the Ustaz also approves of. However, the narrative gradually begins to lapse into broad brushstrokes and stereotyping. The conservative chief wanting to control his people like a caged bird is a typical, irritating, cardboard villain.

Some comic incidents, a romantic subplot and another involving domestic violence lead up to the coming together of the village for a good cause. And it’s this empathetic portrayal of the community—the many feisty women and a few good men of the village—which is noteworthy and sticks on in the mind long after the film gets over, especially the group of endearing women, cutting across age groups, building friendships and sororities among themselves to help each other and also to usher in a much-needed change for all.

Biweekly Binge

A fortnightly column on what’s good in the vast ocean of content in the streaming platforms around you

Film: La Luna

Streaming on: Netflix