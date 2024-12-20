Felicity Jones to headline Formula 1 series

Actor Felicity Jones is all set to headline One, a series based on Formula One that is being developed by Amazon MGM studios. While the series is in development with the studio, it has not been officially ordered yet.

This will be Formula One’s first sanctioned scripted series and is set to revolve around a failing, family-owned racing team that is led by Jones’ character. The series is also set to delve into their high-stakes competitors and the rivalries that they have with each other.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the Oscar-nominated screenwriters of Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men as well as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Iron Man, will pen and executive produce the series.

Apart from headlining the series, Jones, known for her performances in films such as Like Crazy, The Theory of Everything, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and On the Basis of Sex, will executive produce the series. She will also produce alongside her brother Alexander Jones for their Piecrust Pictures banner.