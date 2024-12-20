John C Reilly to portray Buffalo Bill in 'Heads or Tails'?

Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis are directing a Western film, starring John C Reilly as William Frederick Cody/Buffalo Bill. Titled 'Heads or Tails'?, it is based on a real incident from Bill’s time in Italy. The film’s cast also includes French actor Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Italian actor Alessandro Borghi, and Argentinian Peter Lanzani.

Buffalo Bill, was an American frontiersman who gained fame as a scout, bison hunter, and showman. He produced the popular show Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, which dramatized frontier life. In 1890, he brought the program to Naples, Italy, and visited Rome for his European tour. It helped popularise the image of the American West in Europe.

Heads or Tails? is strongly influenced by a bet placed near Rome between Buffalo Bill’s American cowboys and Italian cowboys. The bet was to determine which team was superior at taming wild horses, and according to Italian folklore, the Italian team won. The film combines historical elements (Buffalo Bill’s visit) with a fictional love story and a mystery surrounding a murder. The film is now in post-production.