'Peaky Blinders' film wraps shoot

The makers of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders film announced on Thursday that its production has been completed. The announcement post came with a BTS still featuring the film’s lead actors Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan.

The film is directed by Tom Harper and is based on the screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It boasts a supporting cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Jay Lycurgo.

Graham reprises his role as Hayden Stagg, who leads the dock workers in Liverpool. Rundle is one of the mainstays across all seasons of the show as Shelby’s sibling Ada, as is Dennehy as Charlie Strong, an uncle-like figure to the Shelbys. On the other hand, Curly plays the assistant of Charlie, and Lee reprises Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs. The makers are yet to disclose the specifics of Lycurgo’s character.

The film, adapted from the award-winning gangster saga set in the lawless streets of the 1900s’ Birmingham, went into production in the second week of October.