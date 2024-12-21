‘I know how to play real characters’: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction. The 55-year-old superstar has always made powerful statements with her performances. From inserting one of her songs titled Let’s Get Loud into her performance during the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden in 2021 to her 2020 Superbowl Halftime Show where she made a reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centres - JLo has done it all.

She looks back at her journey and how the protagonist in her latest movie Unstoppable inspires her.

Q: What was it about this story that attracted you?

Jennifer Lopez: I loved it from the moment I read the script. It’s victorious and such an inspiring story. It’s also a Latino story. It’s always important for me to play characters like Judy. The ones I feel are very relatable and inspirational.

To see where she started and where she is today is really remarkable. But, this is Anthony Robles’ story at the end of the day, and Jharrel Jerome did an amazing job playing him. The things he had to overcome, not just physically but also psychologically, to become the extraordinary person that he is today is just incredible.

Q: Unstoppable is a true story set around the world of wrestling. Do you need to know about wrestling to enjoy the film?

Jennifer Lopez: This is not so much about wrestling; it’s about the things that we wrestle with in our lives. It’s just a really beautiful family story.

Q: How was it to go from playing the hero in a sci-fi movie like Atlas to taking on the role of a real person in Unstoppable?

Jennifer Lopez: This was something that made it more exciting. I had such great experience earlier when I did movies where I played real characters. I feel like I know how to do that, and I’ve been doing that for a long time.