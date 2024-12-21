Kehlani shares how taking risks earned Grammy noms while balancing mental health during activism

While recording “Crash,” Kehlani faced a career-defining decision: Stick with the familiar R&B sound that helped build the singer’s name, or risk it all to showcase their full artistic range.

For Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, choosing the latter was a gamble, but trusting their instincts paid off in the long run. Their fourth studio album became a catalyst to earning Grammy nods, a massive world tour and proving that their versatility should never be in question.

“I was taking a risk, because I’m one of those artists that have been around long enough for people to pigeonhole me into a sound,” said Kehlani, who first realized she was being cornered musically after releasing the single “ Butterfly ” from their 2019 mixtape “While We Wait.” Though she loved the track, calling it a “really pretty song,” she felt a growing need to break out of the box and evolve their sound.

Kehlani pushed genre boundaries on “Crash,” blending elements of R&B, rock, dance floor, rap and country. Their bold experimentation earned three Grammy nominations: best R&B progressive album for “Crash,” R&B song through the viral sensation track “ After Hours ” and best melodic rap performance for “Kehlani.”

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Kehlani discussed crediting the dance community for “After Hours” going viral, how their pro-Palestinian stance impacted them personally, their Christmas song with GloRilla, and how embracing a rock star persona for “Crash” challenged their health but unlocked a creative breakthrough for the album.

Exploring Kehlani’s various musical reflections

Kehlani’s music mirrors their mental state. While recording “Crash,” she fully embraced a rock star lifestyle, staying up all night and drinking alcohol. It certainly wasn’t conducive for their health, but at times, this led to some intense, manic bursts of “expression and understanding,” which defined the album.

“That’s what I think had to come out of me in order for ‘Crash’ to come out of me in that way,” said Kehlani, who noted that all the “chaos” delivered on the album wasn’t always negative. She recorded songs in different Airbnb locations including from a house in San Diego, where she could surf every day; found their grunge sound while going out in Harlem; and exuded their confidence while she laid down tracks on vacation in the Dominican Republic.