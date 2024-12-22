Barry Keoghan, Jenna Ortega film titled Hurry Up Tomorrow

Earlier, we reported that actors Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, as well as musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (The Weeknd), would star in an upcoming film directed by Trey Edward Shults. The latest from the project is that it has been titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. Inspired by The Weeknd, the film is described as a “musically driven psychological thriller.”

Interestingly, the film shares the same title as The Weeknd’s forthcoming album, which concludes his artistic trilogy following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Hurry Up Tomorrow is backed by The Weeknd through his banner Manic Phase and Reza Fahim, alongside Harrison Kreiss and the late Kevin Turen. It is executive produced by Ortega and Edward Shults, alongside Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Harrison Huffman, and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

The film has cinematography by Chayse Irvin, music by the Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin, production design by Elliott Hostetter, and costume design by Erin Benach and Hannah Jacobs.