'The Running Man' gets Christmas 2025 release

Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of The Running Man remake from November 21 to November 7, 2025, to avoid a clash with Jon M Chu’s Wicked: For Good . Glen Powell stars in the same role as that of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the 1987 original. The Edgar Wright directorial also stars Sean Hayes, Daniel Ezra, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian, Emilia Jones and Emilia Jones.

The Running Man, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, is set in a dystopian future where the US government controls the media.

The film follows Ben Richards (Powell), who volunteers to join a game show where he has to run from professional killers for 30 days to win a cash prize, which will help him out of his poor living situation and save his ill child. The film is written by Wright along with Michael Bacall. It is produced by Wright and Nira Park through their banner Complete Fiction and Simon Kinberg through Genre Films.