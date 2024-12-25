Christopher Nolan’s next titled 'The Odyssey'

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is set to adapt Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey into a feature film. Universal Pictures announced that the film, a “mythic action epic,” will be shot across various global locations using new IMAX film technology. The production studio further added that the film brings “Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.” It is scheduled for release worldwide on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey’s ensemble cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. While Nolan will write and direct the film, his wife, Emma Thomas, will be producing it under their home banner Syncopy Inc. This project continues Nolan’s collaboration with Universal Pictures, following Oppenheimer (2023), which garnered critical acclaim and multiple accolades.

The Odyssey narrates the perilous journey of the legendary hero in Greek mythology, Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he strives to return home after the Trojan War, confronting various mythical creatures and divine challenges. The film’s production is slated to commence in early 2025.