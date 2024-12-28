'Real, surreal and all in between': Vina Machado, Marco Gonzalez on recreating a beloved novel

This is a much-loved work, and despite the fabulous reviews, there will always be fans who would compare and be a bit sceptical towards cinematic liberties.

I am a fan as well, who has read and re-read this book so many times that it has become a part of my life. I would say, enjoy it, savour it, as so many of us have given our best to make this world come alive on screen and never once compromised on any aspect.

There is a lot of hard work that goes into recreating this world. All of us have our interpretations of the characters; it was hard to put out Pilar as you may have imagined her to be, but enjoy her from the prism of my lens, as well as the other characters.

‘It is About Empowerment and Hope’

Marco Gonzalez

They say Marquez’s world is to dream and not read. What was it like to step into this lyrical world of magical realism, human conflict, and the making of a civilisation?

Playing Jose Arcadio was equivalent to a challenge. It was like a child who is always enjoying playtime and the adventures it brings. That was the key to losing oneself in the world we were creating. Magic was the keyword for us actors; to achieve that kind of entrancement, one had to be open on the set and be accepting to whatever was on offer. Jose Arcadio is a natural explorer, even though sometimes his decisions are questionable, but he approaches everything with a sense of wonder and innocence.

What was your process in understanding a man who is simple at heart but not so when it comes to his thoughts?

The key to understanding Jose Arcadio is passion. I feel that sometimes being rational is putting limitations on ourselves and one’s abilities. I approached this character free of the ladders of judgement. I allowed Jose Arcadio to teach me that it was okay to dream, and it was okay to fail as well, when one is driven by the conviction he had. You have to allow yourself to believe and be in love with what you do. I submitted wholeheartedly to his vision and played him without any bounds.

What do you think is the relevance of Marquez in today’s time?

For me, this show and the book are empowering the next generations. We have to feed our minds with this kind of knowledge that is there for us to read, not only the series but also the book. It is all about empowerment and bringing hope, you know, because at the end of the book, he might take you to places that are a little dark, where there is no hope, but that is not how it should be perceived. When he received the Nobel Prize, his acceptance speech was titled “The Solitude of Latin America,” because through him people got an insight into our world.