Jason Momoa set to play lobo in DC's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jason Momoa is gearing up for a new role in the DC universe, portraying the character of Lobo in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa, who previously played Aquaman in four films of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), will now take on the role of Lobo, an alien bounty hunter. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will star House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock in the title role as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

Lobo, a popular anti-hero and bounty hunter, is known for his violent and irreverent personality. Originating from the planet Czarnia, Lobo is the last of his kind after exterminating his entire race for fun. He first appeared in Omega Men #3 in 1983, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen.

Momoa had previously expressed his desire to play Lobo, and he confirmed his involvement today through an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of comments from an old interview. "So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. I always wanted to play Lobo because, I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.' I mean, listen, if they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play or audition, I'm there," he said.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, following the highly anticipated Superman movie, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Momoa has been the face of the Aquaman franchise under the previous DC leadership. He debuted as Aquaman with a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by a leading role in Justice League (2017), and headlining Aquaman (2018). His most recent film in the franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), performed poorly at the box office.