Kate Beckinsale reveals she was forced to do photoshoot after miscarriage

"My co-star is drunk every day, and he's obviously going through something, and I have full sympathy for that. But I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day for him to learn his lines, and it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings ever for the whole movie," she stated.

Beckinsale stressed the importance of ensuring complaints of abuse are taken seriously in every industry.

"Complaining about abuse should not beget more abuse, particularly at work where there should be inviolable safeguarding in place, and it should not be expected of women who have been harmed, insulted, hurt, shamed or in any other way abused (mostly with at least 100 witnesses) to have to be 'one of the boys' and take it on the chin or face retribution for having been abused in the first place," she wrote in the caption of her post.

While referencing Lively and Baldoni, Beckinsale clarified that she does not personally know either of them and cannot comment on what allegedly transpired on their set.

"I don't want anybody, male or female, who has a legitimate complaint to then have that weaponised against them in any industry, anywhere, and I mention this in association with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because our industry makes things more visible due to the press and the public getting deliberately involved and led towards an opinion they don't realise is deliberate."

"There are far too many casualties of this, many of whom I know personally, and it really falls to both men and women in our industry to be part of stamping this out for good," she added.

Beckinsale was last seen in "Canary Black", an action-thriller directed by Pierre Morel.