Lana Parrilla, Branko Tomovic join cast of 'Bad Day at the Office'

Actors Lana Parrilla, who is best known for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, and Branko Tomovic, best known for 24: Live Another Day, have joined the cast of the action thriller Bad Day at the Office. Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, the upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast that includes John Hannah, Radha Mitchell, Tamer Hassan, Roxanne Mckee, and Tim Fellingham.

According to reports, Bad Day at the Office is filmed from a first-person perspective using GoPro cameras. The plot centres around Karl, played by John Hannah, who wakes up in a ruined hotel without remembering his name or whereabouts.

Things take a turn for the worse when Karl finds a dead body in the hotel bathroom, and two police officers knock on his door. This forces him on a treacherous journey, accompanied by hotel maid Molly (played by Radha Mitchell), as they navigate a confusing and dangerous world of deception and conspiracy.

Chee Keong Cheung, along with Oliver Morran, penned the film from a story by Keong Cheung.