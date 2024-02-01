Michael Jackson biopic to star Nia Long as Michael's mother

Nia Long has been roped in to play the character Katherina Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, in the music icon’s upcoming biopic titled Michael, helmed by Antoine Fuqua. The film, which has the pop star’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, essaying Michael’s role, is set for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

In a statement, director Fuqua said, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

The project is directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer franchise) and written by John Logan (Gladiator), with a producing team that includes Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody). John Branca and John McClain will be the executive producers.

Michael is set to cover all aspects of Michael Jackson’s life which will also include the child sexual assault allegations that have been made against him.

Michael will be the first major film role for 26-year-old Jaafar, who is the second-youngest son of Michael Jackson’s older brother and Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson. However, the plot details of the film have not been revealed yet.

Popularly referred to as ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson is a renowned pop culture icon. He popularised the moonwalk dance move, and holds 15 Grammy Awards, 39 Guinness World Records, and one Golden Globe Award, to name a few. He died in 2009, at the age of 50.