Taylor Swift eyes record at Grammys as women take center stage

LOS ANGELES: All eyes are on -- who else? -- Taylor Swift ahead of Sunday's Grammys, when the megastar could break the record for most Album of the Year wins at a gala where women finally are taking center stage.

SZA will arrive at the star-studded event in Los Angeles as the evening's top nominee with nine, while Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus are also in the running for the show's top prizes.

With her sophomore album "SOS," SZA explored an eclectic blend of styles and genre including pop, rock and jazz, with dreamy electro inflections that scored her the most nominations of any artist.

And supergroup boygenius -- Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- are up for six Grammys.

The trio met as up-and-comers in the indie music scene and, tired of constant comparisons to each other as "women in rock," decided to collaborate while also continuing to produce solo work.

Bridgers has a seventh nomination for her collaboration with SZA.

Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are in the mix for Album of the Year, while Victoria Monet is a contender for Record of the Year.

So it's highly likely a female act will win the top awards -- unless Grammys darling Jon Batiste does.

The piano virtuoso is the sole man up for the two major prizes, two years after he bested pop's royalty to dominate the proceedings.

It will be a particularly poignant evening for Batiste, whose triumph in 2022 was paired with immense personal struggle behind the scenes as his wife, the writer Suleika Jaouad, was receiving treatment for a recurrence of leukemia.

This time around, she will be able to join the party as her partner contends for some of music's most prestigious honors.

Among his accolades, Batiste is up for the top songwriting prize for "Butterfly," written for Jaouad while she was in hospital.

"For us to be able to celebrate the album and that song, and to also be at the Grammys again, with her this time? That's what my favorite part of this is," Batiste told AFP in an interview late last year.

"It's full circle."