Brad Pitt in talks for Tarantino’s final film

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is likely to be teaming up with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for his final feature film.
According to reports, Pitt is circling the project, The Movie Critic, that will reunite him with Tarantino after critically-acclaimed titles Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned the former the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
The Movie Critic is reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s following a critic who works for a fictional magazine called The Popstar Pages.
Tarantino revealed that the film is “based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag”. It’s unclear which role Pitt will play.
The Movie Critic is expected to start filming either at the end of this year or in early 2025.