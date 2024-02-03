Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' season 2 first look

Netflix India has unveiled the first look of the much-awaited Korean web series Squid Game season two. The makers had also released four new stills from the upcoming series which is set to hit the streaming giant this year.

In the short glimpse, Lee Jung-Jae, who played Seong Gi-hun, was seen wearing a dark blue suit as he exited an airport. He held his phone to his ear as someone said, “You are going to regret the choice you made.” An angry Gi-hun replied, “I will find you. No matter what it takes.” He then disconnected the call.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama.

Squid Game series (2021), Netflix’s most popular show of all time, tells the story of a divorced father and gambler (Lee Jung-Jae) who joins a secret competition with 456 total players. But the losers of each round are executed in the survival game until one victor remains and takes home the cash prize.

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young.