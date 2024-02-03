'The Last Showgirl' to star Pamela, Bautista & Jamie Lee Curtis

Actors Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista will seen together in an upcoming film, The Last Showgirl. Directed by Gia Coppola, who has previously made Palo Alto (2013) and Mainstream (2020), the upcoming film also features Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd in other significant parts.

The Last Showgirl has a script penned by Kate Gersten. It follows a veteran showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles to figure out her next move. At the same time, as a mother, she strives to mend her strained relationship with her daughter, who was often neglected due to the demands of her showgirl career.

The Last Showgirl is produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey, while Kara Durrett and Jesse Burgum serve as the executive producers.