David Leitch in talks to direct new 'Jurassic World' movie

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the next instalment in the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original "Jurassic Park" and its 1997 sequel "Jurassic Park: The Lost World", will pen the script for the new movie.

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades.