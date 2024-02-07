America Ferrera’s directorial debut is a bestselling novel adaptation

America Ferrera’s feature directorial debut, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on Erika Sánchez’s bestselling novel of the same name, is in development at Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures. The film was previously set up at Netflix, which is no longer attached to the project.

The story follows Julia Reyes, a teen with a sharp tongue, a fierce wit and big dreams of becoming a famous writer, somewhere far, far away from Chicago and her traditional Mexican immigrant parents who just can’t understand her love for Whitman, Dickinson and the Ramones.

They wish she was more like Olga, Julia’s sister, now eternally perfect since her tragic death. As Julia seeks to break free of her oppressive home, she tries to uncover her sister’s truth, and in the process gains a deep understanding of the wounds her family carries.

The film will be produced by Doreen Wilcox Little, MACRO Film Studio’s Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks, Aevitas Creative Management’s David Kuhn and Anonymous Content while Sánchez serves as the executive producer.