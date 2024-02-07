David Leitch in talks to direct New Jurassic World film

The release date for the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise has been locked. Universal Pictures on Monday announced that it plans to release the film on July 2, 2025.

Filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the next instalment. Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator, is best known for directing blockbusters such as Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbes & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of the 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie.

According to the makers, the project will embark on a fresh storyline in the legendary series which has spanned three decades.

Since the June 1993 release of Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park, the makers released five sequels - The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) — a television series, video games, theme park attractions, comic books, and various merchandise. Spielberg is set to executive produce the film through Amblin Entertainment.