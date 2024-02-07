In the Land of Brothers: Finding home in a foreign land

A simple line at the beginning of the film—“Everyone is fleeing”—sets the context for In the Land of Brothers, the debut feature of Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi. Things begin in 2001. The US crackdown on the Taliban government in Afghanistan has resulted in civilian casualties, forcing people to leave their homeland and seek refuge in distant shores. One such extended family lands in Iran which, incidentally, is currently supposed to be housing 5 million Afghan refugees.

Through three different stories spanning three decades in time, revolving around three members of the same family, Amirfazli and Ghasemi present the predicaments, conflicts, and contradictions of trying to find a home in a land where you are an outsider. An acceptance that is hard to buy. A struggle that doesn’t seem to end.

The Iran-France-Netherlands co-production that won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic section of the Sundance Film Festival is a brave expose of the permanence of governmental, administrative, authoritative, and institutional threats to the immigrants, and the harassment, violence, and cruelty, both insidious and glaring, that they get subjected to physically, mentally, and emotionally.

There is a painful precariousness to their lives—often undocumented and unaccounted for—with death, deportation, and separation from family looming large on the horizon. So dire and bleak are things that disappearances and deportations seem to harbour a bigger sense of loss and grief than even the finality of death.

All three stories have a common thematic thread tying them together. That of all that is hidden and covert. The first chapter, set in 2001, is about a young and bright student Mohammad, who, despite a valid identity card, catches the evil eyes of the cops, is forced to do free labour, becomes the object of exploitation and bullying, and then, one fine day, doesn’t return home. Even as his ladylove Leila waits for him.